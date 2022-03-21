﻿
Xi orders all-out rescue efforts after plane crash

  19:06 UTC+8, 2022-03-21       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered the immediate launch of emergency response, all-out search and rescue efforts and proper settlement of the aftermath.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out search and rescue efforts after a passenger plane with 132 people aboard crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Monday afternoon.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said in his instruction that he was shocked to learn about the incident involving China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735.

He ordered the immediate launch of emergency response, all-out search and rescue efforts and proper settlement of the aftermath.

Xi ordered swift action to be taken to identify the cause of the crash and to strengthen the safety overhaul of the civil aviation sector to ensure the absolute safety of the sector and people's lives.

