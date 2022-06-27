Chinese mainland reports 5 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland Sunday reported five locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, three of which were in Beijing and two in Shanghai.

The Chinese mainland Sunday reported five locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, three of which were in Beijing and two in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said Monday.

A total of 18 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Sunday in seven provincial-level regions, including six in Liaoning.

Altogether 77 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 219,791 on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.