China renews yellow alert for rainstorms in vast regions

China's National Meteorological Center on Monday renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms in many parts of the country.

From 2 pm Monday to 2 pm Tuesday, rainstorms are expected in parts of Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou, Sichuan, Guangxi and Tibet.

Parts of these regions will experience downpours with up to over 80 mm of hourly precipitation, according to the forecast.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.