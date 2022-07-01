News / Nation

'One country, two systems' must be adhered to over long run: Xi

The practice of "one country, two systems" has achieved success in Hong Kong recognized by all, President Xi Jinping said on Friday.
Addressing the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Xi said Hong Kong's return opened a new epoch in its history.

Hong Kong has overcome various difficulties and challenges and forged ahead with steady steps since its return to the motherland, Xi said.

Over the past 25 years, Hong Kong has enjoyed robust economic growth and maintained its status as a global financial, shipping and trade center, Xi said.

Hong Kong has fostered a rapidly-growing innovation and technology sector and built a world-class business environment, Xi said.

Moreover, Hong Kong's pre-existing laws have been preserved and developed, and its society has remained stable as a whole, Xi said.

Since its return to the motherland, Hong Kong has made an irreplaceable contribution to the miracle of long-term, steady and fast economic development of the motherland.

Hong Kong has become an integral part of the country's overall development and actively aligned with national development strategies, Xi said.

It has continued to maintain the strengths of being highly free and open and compatible with international rules, Xi said.

Hong Kong has played an important role in advancing the new paradigm of China's opening-up on a larger scale, across more areas and in greater depth, Xi said.

"One country, two systems" has been tested and proved time and again, and there is no reason to change such a good system and it must be adhered to over the long run, Xi said.

The policy of "one country, two systems" is a great initiative that has no precedent to follow, and its underlying goal is to uphold China's national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and maintain long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macau, said Xi.

"Everything the central government has done is for the benefit of our country, of Hong Kong and Macau, and of our fellow compatriots in Hong Kong and Macau," said Xi.

"One country, two systems," having been tested and proved time and again, meets the fundamental interests of the country and the Chinese nation and those of Hong Kong and Macau, said Xi.

It enjoys the full support of the more than 1.4 billion people of the motherland, it has the unanimous endorsement of Hong Kong and Macau residents, and it is widely recognized by the international community, he added.

"There is no reason to change such a good system, and it must be adhered to over the long run," Xi said.

Xi stressed the need to fully and faithfully implement the "one country, two systems" policy.

Upholding national sovereignty, security and development interests is the paramount principle in the policy. On the basis of this prerequisite, Hong Kong and Macau maintain their capitalist system over the long run and enjoy a high degree of autonomy, he noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
