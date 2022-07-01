News / Nation

Major project of China's west-to-east power transmission program starts operation

Xinhua
  15:12 UTC+8, 2022-07-01       0
A major part of China's west-to-east power transmission program kicked off operation Friday, a further boost to the coordinated development among different regions.
Xinhua
  15:12 UTC+8, 2022-07-01       0
Major project of China's west-to-east power transmission program starts operation
Xinhua

A seciton of the Baihetan-Jiangsu 800-kilovolt ultra-high-voltage (UHV) direct current power transmission project is seen in Deqing, Zhejiang Province, on June 17, 2022.

A major part of China's west-to-east power transmission program kicked off operation Friday, a further boost to the coordinated development among different regions.

With its transmission line stretching about 2,080 km, the Baihetan-Jiangsu 800-kilovolt ultra-high-voltage (UHV) direct current power transmission project transmits clean hydropower from the southwestern province of Sichuan to east China's economic powerhouse Jiangsu Province.

It is the world's first UHV direct current power transmission project using a new approach that combines the conventional direct current and flexible direct current technologies, according to the State Grid Corporation of China.

Starting construction in December 2020, the mega project spans five provincial regions, with many parts built into the mountains.

"We have worked against high altitude, low temperatures and complex landscapes to meet the schedule," said Zhang Mingdi, a project manager participating in the construction of the project's Sichuan section.

China's west-to-east power transmission program seeks to balance the country's electricity supply and demand in different regions. It transmits the electricity surplus in western regions rich in power-generating resources to eastern regions which need much electricity to power economic activities.

Sichuan is home to the project's powerhouse Baihetan, the world's second-largest hydropower station. The Baihetan-Jiangsu project is expected to accelerate the transformation of Sichuan's natural resources into economic benefits, bringing investment totaling about 100 billion yuan (about 14.92 billion US dollars) in electricity and other sectors.

The electricity market's volume of Jiangsu, the power transmission's major receiver, is expected to top 10 million kW during the 2021-2025 period.

The project has a power transmission capacity of 8 million kW, generally meeting the demand of Jiangsu's power demand, said Wu Wei, vice director of the construction department of State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co Ltd.

Some 14 million tons of coal could be saved thanks to the project, which can deliver more than 30 billion kWh of clean electricity annually, helping reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 25 million tons every year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     