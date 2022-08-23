News / Nation

New cargo flight service links NE China city to Los Angeles

Xinhua
  13:21 UTC+8, 2022-08-23
The air deliveries via the Harbin-Los Angeles flight include cross-border e-commerce goods and general trade goods.
Xinhua
  13:21 UTC+8, 2022-08-23

A Boeing 787-9 carrying 41.4 tons of goods took off from Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Monday evening. Destined for Los Angeles in the United States, it marks the opening of the new cargo flight service.

Heilongjiang LongYuLian International Logistics Co Ltd, operator of the cargo service, said it has opened three flights scheduled for every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the air route. Each flight has a maximum carrying capacity of 45 tons and takes approximately 11 hours.

According to Heilongjiang Airport Management Group Co Ltd, the air deliveries via the Harbin-Los Angeles flight include cross-border e-commerce goods and general trade goods. For the first flight, mainly clothing and electronic accessories were transported on the aircraft.

The city of Harbin has the advantage of enjoying a short air distance between China and North America, suitable for serving as a stopover for air routes from Southeast Asia to North America in the intercontinental air logistics network.

The airport company is looking to build the airport into an international freight transport hub and a logistics transit base linking with European and North American regions.

Source: Xinhua
