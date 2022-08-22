China opens door to foreign students again

Foreign students will be able to apply for visas to study in China again as the country starts to relax its visa rules for this group of applicants.

Chinese embassies in several foreign countries, such as Canada, Switzerland and Nepal, have issued notices about the new change in visa rules in the past few days.

However, the only available foreign student visa will be X1 which is applicable to students who plan to study in China for over six months.

It's specified that student applicants must be pursuing degree education in China.

An Admission Letter or Confirmation Letter issued by a school or other entities in China is required.

The new rules also allow holders of valid APEC Business Travel Cards and study-type residence permits issued in China to enter the country.

Besides, family members of foreign students in China, including their spouses, parents, children under 18 years old and parents of their spouses, can now apply for Chinese visas for family reunion or to visit relatives.

China tightened its visa rules for foreigners following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of 2020 and has accelerated its pace to relax the rules since June this year.