Chinese mainland reports 308 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 308 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 205 were in Hainan Province.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 308 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 205 were in Hainan Province, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Altogether 1,440 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Monday, including 520 in Hainan and 518 in Tibet Autonomous Region, said the commission in its report.

A total of 574 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 226,616 on the Chinese mainland as of Monday.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226, according to the commission.