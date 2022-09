China sent two new test satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Tuesday.

China sent two new test satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Tuesday.

The CentiSpace-1-S3/S4 test satellites were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 10:24am (Beijing Time) and they have entered the planned orbit successfully.

This was the 17th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets, according to the launch center.