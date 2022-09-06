News / Nation

China's largest freshwater lake sees lower water level

Xinhua
  15:09 UTC+8, 2022-09-06       0
The water level of China's largest freshwater lake, Poyang, continued to decline due to persistent high temperature and the lack of rainfall.
Xinhua
  15:09 UTC+8, 2022-09-06       0
China's largest freshwater lake sees lower water level
CFP

The riverbed of Poyang River in Jiangxi Province is exposed due to persistent high temperature and drought on September 3, 2022.

The water level of China's largest freshwater lake, Poyang, continued to decline due to persistent high temperature and the lack of rainfall, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The water level at the lake's landmark Xingzi hydrological station receded to 7.99 meters on Tuesday morning, down by about 4 meters in the past 31 days, said the Jiangxi provincial hydrologic monitoring center.

The lake entered this year's dry season on August 6, the earliest date since records started in 1951.

Drought relief efforts have been initiated as the water level of Poyang is expected to decline further due to heat waves and dry weather in the coming week.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     