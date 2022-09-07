Ancient Italian cultural exhibition opens in Suzhou

An exhibition featuring the Etruscan civilization, one of the most important civilizations in ancient Italy, opened in Suzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province on Wednesday.

A total of 332 cultural and archeological items are on display at the Museum of Wu. The three-month exhibition shows five aspects of the lives of Etruscans, including daily necessities, gold ornaments, statues and urns.

Academic lectures, reading salons and live streaming activities will be provided at the museum to create an academic feast of Chinese and Western ancient civilizations.

The exhibition is one of the celebrations of the China-Italy Year of Culture and Tourism, said Tiziana D'Angelo, consul general of the Consulate General of Italy in Shanghai.

"Through the exhibition, we can jointly explore the historical and cultural roots of the birth of Italian civilization and enhance cooperation between Italy and China in the cultural field," she said.