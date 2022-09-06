News / Nation

Man, 30, recorded as first monkeypox case in Hong Kong

AFP
  19:56 UTC+8, 2022-09-06       0
Hong Kong recorded its first case of monkeypox in a 30-year-old man who had travelled into the city and showed symptoms during hotel quarantine, health officials said Tuesday.
AFP
  19:56 UTC+8, 2022-09-06       0

Hong Kong recorded its first case of monkeypox in a 30-year-old man who had travelled into the city and showed symptoms during hotel quarantine, health officials said Tuesday.

The patient arrived in the city on Monday and was taken to hospital after he reported feeling unwell, according to health official Edwin Tsui.

Visitors to Hong Kong must undergo three days of hotel quarantine as part of a zero-Covid strategy, which quashes outbreaks with travel curbs and lockdowns.

The monkeypox patient had no contact with the community and was classified as an imported case, Tsui said, adding the risk of Hong Kongers getting infected was "very low".

No close contacts have been identified in the city.

The patient spent most of last month in the United States, before staying in Canada for a week and then making his way to the Philippines and finally Hong Kong, officials said.

He showed symptoms such as skin rashes, swollen lymph nodes and a sore throat in the week leading up to his hospitalisation, according to health officials.

Hong Kong will raise its alert level for monkeypox and notify the World Health Organization and the Chinese mainland, officials said.

Source: AFP   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     