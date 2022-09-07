News / Nation

China power producer issues energy supply bonds

Xinhua
  17:38 UTC+8, 2022-09-07       0
A Chinese power producer issued 30 billion yuan (US$4.34 billion) of special bonds recently in the first such issuance supported by the government to ensure electricity supply.
Xinhua
  17:38 UTC+8, 2022-09-07       0

A Chinese power producer issued 30 billion yuan (US$4.34 billion) of special bonds recently in the first such issuance supported by the government to ensure electricity supply.

The issuance by China Reform Holdings Corporation Ltd. has a maturity of five years with a coupon rate of 2.65 percent, according to the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors.

At an executive meeting on August 24, the State Council said measures would be taken to support electricity producers under central administration in issuing 200 billion yuan of special bonds for energy supply.

The country's southwestern regions had suffered from severe power shortages amid persistent heatwaves this summer. Regular power supply in these areas resumed after temperatures dropped.

Another energy company, China Datang Corporation Ltd., on Tuesday also published its plans for a special bond issuance.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     