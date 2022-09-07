Chinese mainland reports 323 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 323 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 85 in Sichuan and 76 in Tibet.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 323 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 85 in Sichuan and 76 in Tibet, according to the National Health Commission's report on Wednesday.

A total of 1,247 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 327 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 234,241.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.