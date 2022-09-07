News / Nation

58.com blames prostitution ad on human error

China's leading online recruiter, 58.com, has responded to a recent prostitution employment ad on its website, saying it was an "operational error," Beijing Youth Daily reported on Wednesday.

According to the company, its staff made a mistake when manually double-checking the ad after the illegal information was blocked by the system.

58.com has deleted the post and suspended the account of the company that published the ad. It has also issued a disciplinary warning to the reviewer, the report said.

An online tip alerted the company of the prostitution recruitment ad on its website on Tuesday. The ad showed the employer, a hardware company, offered the job with a monthly salary of 4,000 (US$574) to 5,000 yuan. 58.com reported the situation to the police on the same day.

58.com blames prostitution ad on human error

The illegal recruitment ad on 58.com's website that was reported by a netizen.

According to corporate-information provider Tianyancha, the company that posted the ad is based in the city of Linyi in eastern China's Shandong Province.

The person in charge of the company told Jimu News on Tuesday that it didn't publish any job ads on 58.com's website and believes the company's information was misappropriated. The company also reported the situation to police and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Beijing-headquartered, Craigslist-style website was established in December 2005. It offers free classified services to local communities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
