Two-time Olympic champion Hanyu to mark 50 years of relations between China and Japan

Xinhua
  18:13 UTC+8, 2022-09-16       0
Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu will take part in a party later this month when China and Japan celebrate the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two East Asian countries.

Jiang Xiaosong, director of the organizing committee, said the Japanese star would "100 percent" attend the party at the Tokyo Opera City Tower on the night of September 29.

"Hanyu is not only a star athlete and Olympic champion but also a role model for both Chinese and Japanese young people. He has been never afraid of difficulties and been always determined to overcome all the challenges."

But the organizers refused to disclose any details about Hanyu's participation in the gala, saying they will keep it a "secret".

Hanyu failed to retain his men's title at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games last February, but is still idolized in China by millions of fans.

The 27-year-old, who won gold at the 2014 Sochi and 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, announced his retirement from competition and decided to skate as a professional from July.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
