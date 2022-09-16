China to release monthly record pork reserves

China will release about 200,000 tons of pork from government reserves to the market in September to maintain supply and price stability.

China will release about 200,000 tons of pork from government reserves to the market in September to maintain supply and price stability, the country's top economic planner said Friday.

Prices of this pork will be lower than the market level, and the volume to be released will hit a monthly record, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). The first batch of pork from government reserves was released on September 8, and the second batch will be released on September 18.

The price of pork, China's staple meat, inched up 0.4 percent in August compared with July, official data showed.

China currently has sufficient government reserves to meet the needs of pork market regulation, the NDRC said, adding that it will follow market changes, release pork reserves in batches and increase pork release if necessary.