News / Nation

China's mobile IoT connection reaches nearly 1.7 bln

Xinhua
  19:21 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0
China's mobile Internet of things (IoT) has made remarkable progress in network and industrial capability, as well as application development.
Xinhua
  19:21 UTC+8, 2022-09-21       0

China's mobile Internet of things (IoT) has made remarkable progress in network and industrial capability, as well as application development, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

By the end of August, the number of mobile IoT connections in China had reached 1.698 billion, surpassing the number of mobile phone users for the first time.

During the same period, the total number of narrowband IoT, 4G base stations, and 5G base stations had reached 755,000, 5.9 million, and 2.1 million, respectively, data from the ministry showed.

A network infrastructure pattern featuring coordinated development of multiple networks, universal coverage of urban and rural areas, and deep coverage of key scenarios has taken shape, the ministry said.

It added that the domestic enterprises' capability of technology and product research and development has been enhanced, and the ecological system has improved.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     