China's mobile IoT connection reaches nearly 1.7 bln

China's mobile Internet of things (IoT) has made remarkable progress in network and industrial capability, as well as application development.

China's mobile Internet of things (IoT) has made remarkable progress in network and industrial capability, as well as application development, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

By the end of August, the number of mobile IoT connections in China had reached 1.698 billion, surpassing the number of mobile phone users for the first time.

During the same period, the total number of narrowband IoT, 4G base stations, and 5G base stations had reached 755,000, 5.9 million, and 2.1 million, respectively, data from the ministry showed.

A network infrastructure pattern featuring coordinated development of multiple networks, universal coverage of urban and rural areas, and deep coverage of key scenarios has taken shape, the ministry said.

It added that the domestic enterprises' capability of technology and product research and development has been enhanced, and the ecological system has improved.