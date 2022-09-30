China earmarks 70m yuan for post-quake reconstruction in Sichuan

The NDRC has allocated 70 million yuan (US$9.86 million) from the central budget for post-quake reconstruction of infrastructure and public service facilities in Luding County,

The National Development and Reform Commission has allocated 70 million yuan (US$9.86 million) from the central budget for post-quake reconstruction of infrastructure and public service facilities in Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, the commission said Friday.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Luding County and neighboring areas in Sichuan on September 5. As of September 11, the earthquake had killed a total of 93 people.