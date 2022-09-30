Xi meets C919 project team, urging more breakthroughs in high-end equipment manufacturing

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Friday commended the achievements made in the development of the C919 large passenger aircraft.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Friday commended the achievements made in the development of the C919 large passenger aircraft and called for more major breakthroughs in China's high-end equipment manufacturing.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when meeting representatives from the C919 project team and viewing an exhibition on the project's achievements at the Great Hall of the People.