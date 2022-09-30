Short video 'ambassadors' play a part in promoting 'My China Story' to the world

Judges pick 72 winning videos from 65,000 submissions that explored China culture and stories and shared international perspective experiences.

Stories told by Internet influencers and content producers were celebrated at the awards ceremony for the 2022 "My China Story" International Short Video Competition in Hangzhou on September 26.

About 65,000 videos were submitted for judging from over 31 countries and regions. After three rounds of reviews by 22 industry professionals, 72 videos won honors that included over 200,000 yuan (US$30,380) in prize money.

"They explore Chinese culture, record stories and share experiences from an international perspective, and tell China stories to the outside world with their own themes and contents," said Gao An'ming, vice director of China International Communications Group.

"We want to pool their wisdom and experiences to boost cultural exchanges in an all-media environment," Gao said.

Initiated by CICG and organized by Xufang International Media, the annual competition was first launched in 2018 and has since attracted over 800,000 submissions from over 100 countries.

Ti Gong

Jack Klumpp, an American video producer who hosted this year's ceremony, said he believed China is far more than just the Great Wall, the Forbidden City and the Terra-Cotta Warriors.

"I have filmed a manufacturing base in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, snacks in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, and underground caves in Guizhou Province. They are all worth filming," said Klumpp, who speaks fluent Chinese.

Some producers this year made videos themed on the upcoming 19th Asian Games and its host city Hangzhou.

A video shot by foreign students from Communication University of Zhejiang told the story of a toilet in West Lake.

In efforts to upgrade its public facilities, Hangzhou government has restored a number of toilets in scenic and downtown areas. Unlike traditional washrooms, the upgraded ones are equipped with high-tech facilities and have better hygiene.

The Lansung toilet filmed by the students is considered the epitome of top-notch toileting in Hangzhou. On the second floor, people can even order a coffee.

"A large number of high-quality videos featuring Hangzhou have come out, which effectively enhances the international recognition and reputation of the city," said Huang Haifeng, deputy of Hangzhou Communication Department.

"They also provide a new way for Hangzhou to actively integrate into the global communications.

"We are looking for more short video groups and individuals from home and abroad to create more works telling stories about Hangzhou's culture and development, as well as Asian Games stories," Huang added.

Internet influencer Rachele and her Chinese husband Luca have lived in Hangzhou for many years.

Their video won second prize in this year's competition.

In the video, Rachele pretends to lose her wallet in the street, but passing walkers pick it up and give it back to her. Next, she leaves her backpack, wallet and smartphone on a bench, but still nobody walks off with them.

"I have made a lot of videos about how safe China is. I had guessed the result before even filming this video," Rachele said in her submission.

The couple has recently started touring around China. Their latest video of the vast solar panels in Kubuqi Desert, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has gathered over 540,000 views on Bilibili.