Transposition of China's space station lab module completed

China's space station lab module Wentian successfully completed in-orbit transposition at 12:44 pm Friday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

It was the first time China has completed the in-orbit transposition of a large-scale spacecraft cabin by applying transfer facilities, the CMSA said.

During the transposition, the Wentian lab module first completed its state configuration and separated from the space station's core module Tianhe. Following up, Wentian conducted transposition and then docked with the side port of the space station's node cabin.

Lasting around one hour, the operation was the result of cooperation between astronauts in space and professionals on Earth, the agency said.