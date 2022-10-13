China's top legislature schedules standing committee session

The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) will convene its 37th session from Oct. 26 to 30 in Beijing.

The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) will convene its 37th session from Oct. 26 to 30 in Beijing.

The decision was made on Thursday at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

According to the proposed agenda, lawmakers at the session will thoroughly study and implement the guiding principles of the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The lawmakers are also expected to review a draft revision to the Law on the Protection of the Rights and Interests of Women, a draft law on the protection of the Yellow River, and a draft revision to the Animal Husbandry Law, among other bills and reports.