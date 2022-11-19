﻿
Xi expects more China-US understanding to reduce misjudgement

  14:38 UTC+8, 2022-11-19       0
Xi made the remarks in a brief exchange with US Vice President Kamala Harris on the sidelines of the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday it is hoped that China and the United States will further increase mutual understanding, reduce misperception and miscalculation, and work together to bring bilateral relations back on the track of healthy and steady development.

It is hoped that US Vice President Kamala Harris would play a positive role in this regard, Xi said. He made the remarks in a brief exchange with Harris at the latter's request on the sidelines of the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.

Xi said that his meeting with President Joe Biden in Bali is strategic and constructive, and carries important significance in guiding China-US relations going forward.

Harris noted that the presidential meeting is a success. She underlined that the US side does not seek confrontation or conflict with China, and that the two sides need to work together on global issues and keep lines of communication open.

Xi and Biden had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on issues of strategic importance in China-US relations and on major global and regional issues on Monday in Bali where the two heads of state attended the 17th Group of 20 Summit.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
