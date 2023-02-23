﻿
China's COVID-19 epidemic has 'basically' ended, but not completely over

Health authorities in China said on Thursday the country's COVID-19 epidemic has "basically" ended, but it is not completely over.
Health authorities in China said on Thursday the country's COVID-19 epidemic has "basically" ended, but it is not completely over as it found seven imported cases of the highly-transmissible XBB.1.5 variant since January 8.

Officials, speaking at a news event with several departments attending, said China's "major decisive victory" over COVID had set an example for populous nations in prevention and control.

Last week, China's top leaders declared a "decisive victory" over COVID, claiming the world's lowest fatality rate.

The country strengthened its health care system in anticipation of the virus spreading to rural areas. Officials said at the press briefing on Thursday that critical care beds had expanded to 404,000 from 198,000.

Health officials and experts were also monitoring the XBB.1.5 sub-variant of Omicron for months. On January 4, data showed no new variant was found in the country.

Officials said on Thursday one local case of the variant was linked with an imported case on February 3.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Xiang
