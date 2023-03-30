﻿
Xinjiang announces preferential policies to lure tourists

Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region's 15 culture and tourism companies have signed several agreements with Shanghai to organize tour groups to the region.
Sun Xiaogang

Spring scene at Xinjiang's Yili

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has released preferential policies on chartered flights, rail trains and self-driving tours to boost its culture and tourism industry.

On Wednesday, the Culture and Tourism Department of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region announced travel agency and tourist attraction subsidies in Shanghai.

Fifteen culture and tourism companies signed several agreements with Shanghai's to organize tour groups.

Zhang Zhenyuan

Wucaitan (Colorful Beach)

Since 2010, Shanghai has collaborated with Kashgar in a national development program. The scheme includes tourism assistance.

Over the years, Xinjiang and Shanghai have maintained close business, trade and cultural ties.

Ti Gong

A sea of lavender at Huocheng County in Xinjiang

The autonomous region is known for its breathtaking and diverse landforms, which include magnificent glaciers and the Gobi Desert, as well as a magical plateau landscape, mountains and waterfalls.

It is hailed as a land of song and dance, melons and fruits along the ancient Silk Road.

Ti Gong

Xinjiang's breathtaking beauty

Xinjiang's culture and tourism authorities announced in Shanghai that the autonomous region will continue to improve infrastructure, increase investment in tourist attractions, and improve the quality of tourism services.

Ti Gong

Grassland in Xinjiang

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
