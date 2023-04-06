﻿
Chinese FM Qin Gang meets French counterpart

Xinhua
  08:57 UTC+8, 2023-04-06
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Wednesday met with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.
Xinhua
  08:57 UTC+8, 2023-04-06       0
Chinese FM Qin Gang meets French counterpart
AFP

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna (left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang shake hands during a meeting in the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on April 5, 2023.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Wednesday met with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna, who is accompanying French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to China.

Noting that China attaches great importance to Macron's visit, Qin said China is willing to work with France to advance the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership and practical cooperation in various fields up to a higher level.

Stating that next year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, Qin said China is ready to hold a series of celebrations and high-level cultural and people-to-people exchanges with France, promote dialogue and cooperation at all levels, in various fields and sectors, and uphold multilateralism.

For her part, Colonna said France views relations with China from a strategic and long-term perspective, appreciating China for the thoughtful arrangements for Macron's visit. France is willing to constantly deepen cooperation in various fields with China and jointly respond to global challenges, she added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Top ﻿
     