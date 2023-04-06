China launches on-site inspections in Taiwan Strait to ensure maritime safety

A three-day joint patrol and inspection operation was launched on Thursday by a fleet of maritime law enforcement vessels, led by the large-scale rescue ship Haixun 06.

Fujian Maritime Bureau

A three-day joint patrol and inspection operation was launched on Thursday by a fleet of maritime law enforcement vessels, led by the large-scale rescue ship Haixun 06, China Central Television reported.

Fujian Maritime Bureau has deployed the Haixun 06 fleet and maritime law enforcement personnel, together with the East China Rescue Bureau and the East China Navigation Safety Center, to conduct patrols and inspections in the Taiwan Strait with frequent shipping routes and illegal sand-mining activities.



During the operation, law enforcers will conduct on-site inspections of cross-Strait cargo ships and construction vessels to ensure safe navigation and orderly operations for key water projects.

For the next two days, the Haixun 06 fleet will continue to carry out patrol and inspection operations in the central and northern areas of the Taiwan Strait.