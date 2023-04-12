﻿
News / Nation

Provocations of DPP authority seeking 'independence' biggest threat to Taiwan Strait peace: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua
  15:28 UTC+8, 2023-04-12       0
DPP's provocative actions to seek "independence" in collusion with external forces have posed the biggest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
Xinhua
  15:28 UTC+8, 2023-04-12       0

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's provocative actions to seek "independence" in collusion with external forces have posed the biggest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a question concerning factors hindering Taiwan's economic development at a press conference.

Without a stable situation in the Taiwan Strait and peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, it is impossible for Taiwan to have a stable and sound investment and business environment, which will have a direct impact on the economic development of the island and the immediate interests of its residents, Zhu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     