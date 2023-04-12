Provocations of DPP authority seeking 'independence' biggest threat to Taiwan Strait peace: mainland spokesperson

DPP's provocative actions to seek "independence" in collusion with external forces have posed the biggest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's provocative actions to seek "independence" in collusion with external forces have posed the biggest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a question concerning factors hindering Taiwan's economic development at a press conference.

Without a stable situation in the Taiwan Strait and peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, it is impossible for Taiwan to have a stable and sound investment and business environment, which will have a direct impact on the economic development of the island and the immediate interests of its residents, Zhu said.