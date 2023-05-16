﻿
Tourism and culture expo explores a new Xizang

  17:31 UTC+8, 2023-05-16       0
A short film was released on Tuesday to promote the upcoming 5th China Xizang Tourism and Culture Expo, which will be held in Lhasa from June 16 to 18.

The eight-minute film, titled "Heart-to-Heart with Xizang," features beautiful images and melodious music, and closely follows the theme of this year's expo "Explore the Happy New Xizang and Create a New Journey Together."

Through vivid depictions of people's lives and interesting stories, and magnificent natural scenery, unique cultural landscape, and colorful local customs, the film displays the beauty, vastness and uniqueness of Xizang, as well as the historical changes that have taken place since its peaceful liberation 72 years ago, and presents a beautiful and happy picture of Xizang in the new era.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
