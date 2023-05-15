﻿
News / Nation

Wuzhen Theater Festival calls for creative renderings

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:09 UTC+8, 2023-05-16       0
The 10th Wuzhen Theater Festival will be held in the neighboring watertown from October 19 to 29 with the theme "Arise."
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  18:09 UTC+8, 2023-05-16       0
Wuzhen Theater Festival calls for creative renderings
Wuzhen Theater Festival calls for creative renderings

The 10th Wuzhen Theater Festival will be held from October 19 to 29, with the theme "Arise."

Wuzhen, in neighboring Zhejiang Province, is an ancient watertown with well-preserved 16th-century architecture and stone bridges – an ideal backdrop for play, literature and art.

The festival, launched in 2013 by cultural heavyweights Chen Xianghong, Huang Lei, Stan Lai and Meng Jinghui, offers a platform for young theater people to learn, create and share.

The Emerging Theater Artists' Competition, as the core of the festival, is intended to encourage young people's creative minds and reshape the value of original theater.

Over the last 10 years, over 8,100 artists have participated in the competition. Among them, nearly 600 have left their mark with 143 original works.

This year's Emerging Theater Artists' Competition will focus on "train tickets, world-famous paintings, and horses" as three elements for theater renderings. Participants must employ all three elements in a theatrical presentation lasting no longer than 30 minutes.

Participants can register on the Wuzhen Theater Festival's official website (www.wuzhenfestival.com) until August 20. A preliminary jury will make a decision based on the online application results and release the list of 18 successful finalists on September 24. The final prizes will be awarded to six of them.

Over the 10 days of the festival, hundreds of groups will stage over 2,000 performances, ranging from comedy, opera, installation art, traditional dance theater, puppet theater, and digital performances to experimental poetry, music and dance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     