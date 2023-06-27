﻿
News / Nation

China's regional development more coordinated over past decade: report

Xinhua
  15:45 UTC+8, 2023-06-27       0
China's regional development has been more coordinated and balanced over the past decade, according to a report from the State Council.
Xinhua
  15:45 UTC+8, 2023-06-27       0

China's regional development has been more coordinated and balanced over the past decade, according to a report from the State Council.

In 2022, central China's GDP was 26.7 trillion yuan (about US$3.7 trillion), with its share of the national GDP rising to 22.1 percent from 21.3 percent in 2012, said the report submitted to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress for deliberation.

In 2022, western China's GDP was 25.7 trillion yuan, and it took 21.4 percent of the national GDP, up from 19.6 percent in 2012.

The country has also seen more balanced provision of basic public services among the regions, with levels of access to infrastructure becoming more equal, the gaps in the basic livelihood guarantee decreasing, and regional opening-up expanding further, said the report.

The report also noted the challenges and difficulties facing regional coordination, including the lack of vitality in economic development in northern regions, as well as the arduous task of adjusting the distribution of productive forces.

Efforts should be made to thoroughly implement major regional strategies and foster the impetus of development, promote the construction of key functional areas to ensure the security of grain, ecology and energy, and further expand institutional opening-up, according to the report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     