﻿
News / Nation

China battles record-breaking summer heat

Xinhua
  15:15 UTC+8, 2023-07-14       0
With many regions in China scorched by their worst heatwaves in decades, Chinese authorities are beefing up efforts to ease the impact of the broiling summer heat.
Xinhua
  15:15 UTC+8, 2023-07-14       0
China battles record-breaking summer heat
Imaginechina

A woman is fully covered on a scorching day in Chongqing on July 13, 2023.

With many regions in China scorched by their worst heatwaves in decades, Chinese authorities are beefing up efforts to ease the impact of the broiling summer heat.

The country experienced four regional heatwaves last month, which arrived earlier and were more widespread and extreme than in previous years, meteorologists said.

In the heavily-populated northern areas, the heatwaves over the past few weeks engulfed areas stretching from the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Hebei Province to the western part of Liaoning Province.

The country's capital Beijing has seen temperatures soar above 40 degrees Celsius in recent weeks, registering its highest temperatures for this time of the year since 1961, according to the National Meteorological Center.

A total of 214 national level weather stations, including some in Beijing and the neighboring province of Hebei, registered the hottest temperature for June ever recorded, according to the National Climate Center (NCC).

On Friday, the national observatory continued to issue an alert for high temperatures, with temperatures in parts of Fujian Province and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region likely to exceed 40 degrees Celsius. As of Friday, the observatory had issued high temperature alerts 46 times this year.

Meteorologists have warned that the heatwaves are expected to continue next month, with temperatures in Beijing as well as parts of Hebei, Shanxi, Shaanxi and Yunnan provinces forecast to be one or two degrees Celsius higher than their average levels.

NCC chief forecaster Gao Hui said multiple factors, such as global warming and increasing human activities, have caused more hot days in north China, while adding that the onset of El Nino also contributed to the situation.

On July 4, the World Meteorological Organization warned that record high temperatures and more extreme heat scenarios are likely in many parts of the world after the El Nino weather condition emerged in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years, and there is a 90-percent probability of the El Nino event continuing during the second half of 2023.

To minimize the impact of the blistering heat, Chinese authorities suggested that outdoor activities be suspended when temperatures run high, advised local authorities in affected areas to launch artificial rainfall when appropriate and called for local residents to take precautions to prevent heatstroke.

The central government dispatched expert teams to rural areas to help guide agricultural production. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said since late June, a period critical for early-season rice planting, it has dispatched six teams to assist with early-season rice production in the country's major production bases.

The persistent heatwaves have also put stress on the country's power grids as demand for air-conditioning surged.

The National Energy Administration (NEA) last month staged a power emergency drill on the State Grid's East China network, simulating a power surge and outage to prepare for early warning and power management mechanisms, as well as cross-region power supply.

The East China power network, which serves the country's east coast region including economically-key cities such as Shanghai, Suzhou and Hangzhou, expects a peak load of 397.25 million kilowatts this summer.

The NEA also urged electricity generation companies to secure coal and natural gas supplies and ensure orderly operation of power generation equipment amid efforts to ensure electricity supply.

To avoid work safety accidents during extreme weather conditions, the Ministry of Emergency Management has sent 10 inspection teams to 32 major companies dealing with hazardous chemicals to identify and reduce potential risks.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     