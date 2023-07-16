China renews yellow alert for Typhoon Talim

China's national observatory on Sunday morning issued a yellow alert for Typhoon Talim, the 4th typhoon of this year.

Imaginechina

China's national observatory on Sunday morning issued a yellow alert for Typhoon Talim, the 4th typhoon of this year, which is expected to unleash gales and torrential rain in some of the country's southern coastal regions.

The typhoon, observed over the South China Sea about 660 km southeast of the city of Zhanjiang in south China's Guangdong Province at 9am on Sunday, will move northwestward at a speed of around 15 km per hour with increased intensity, the National Meteorological Center said in a statement.

It is forecast to make landfall in coastal areas between Guangdong Province and Hainan Province in south China on Monday night, according to the center.

Heavy downpours are forecast to lash Guangdong, Hainan, Fujian, Jiangxi and Taiwan from 2pm Sunday to 2pm Monday.

The center has advised the aforementioned regions to make emergency preparations for the typhoon and to take precautions against possible geological disasters, while ships and boats have been advised to take shelter in harbors.

It has also suggested suspending indoor and outdoor gatherings and dangerous outdoor operations, staying in safe places and the timely transfer of people in dangerous housing.

China has a four-tier color-coded system for severe weather, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.