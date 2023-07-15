Mainland university exchange group visits Taiwan for first time in over 3 years

A group of 37 teachers and students from five mainland universities arrived at the Taoyuan International Airport on Saturday, starting a visit to Taiwan for exchanges.

The group visit, led by the Party chief of Peking University Hao Ping, marks the first one made by mainland universities to the island for exchanges over more than three years.

At the invitation of the Taiwan-based Ma Ying-jeou Foundation, the mainland visitors will have exchanges with their peers from universities on the island, including Taiwan University and Chengchi University.