China activates emergency response as typhoon approaches

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Saturday launched a Level-IV emergency response for typhoons and flooding in southern provincial regions.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Saturday launched a Level-IV emergency response for typhoons and flooding in southern provincial regions of Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan, as the fourth typhoon of this year approaches.

The typhoon is expected to move west by north at a speed of 10 to 15 km per hour and make landfall on the coastal areas of eastern Hainan or western Guangdong between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, according to meteorological authorities.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response. A work team has been sent to Guangdong to provide guidance and support for local disaster relief.

Local authorities have been advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and disaster prevention work, and urge people and boats to return to harbors or seek shelter.

The Ministry of Water Resources also activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood risks in six southern provincial regions as the typhoon is expected to bring storms and floods. It sent two work teams to regions including Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan to assist with local disaster prevention.

Efforts should be strengthened to ensure the safety of reservoirs and dikes, and guard against floods in small rivers and mountain torrents, said the ministry.