China renews yellow alert for high temperatures

China's national observatory on Saturday renewed a yellow alert as heatwaves scorch vast parts of the country.

During daylight hours on Saturday, temperatures in parts of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Anhui, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan are forecast to hit 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Center.

In some areas of Xinjiang, Zhejiang and Fujian, temperatures may exceed 40 degrees Celsius.

People are advised to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods, and workers should shorten their duration of exposure to the heat, according to the meteorological center.

China has a three-tier weather warning system for high temperatures, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange and yellow.