398 yuan to sip coffee on a cliff - Would you try?

Ti Gong

Would you spend 398 yuan (US$55.7) on a cup of coffee? What if you could sip this coffee while admiring the view from a cliff?

This "cliff cafe" is located in Libo County in Guizhou Province. They offer visitors an experience for 398 yuan per person, where people can sit on a 200-meter-high cliff, enjoy their coffee, and soak in the scenery for an hour.

The cafe opened in 2019 and recently reopened in June after undergoing improvements, according to a staff member who spoke to the news portal cqcb.com.

The 398 yuan fee covers insurance, equipment rental, service charges, and the cost of the coffee itself, the staff added.

Ti Gong

A promotional video for the spot shows that reaching the cliff cafe requires a 1.5-hour walk through the pristine jungle, followed by climbing the 200-meter-high cliff (equivalent to about 70 stories), and finally descending a soft ladder for another 20 meters.

Therefore, the staff advises that individuals weighing over 200 pounds or those who are not physically active might find the experience challenging.

The staff further stated, "Visitors must purchase insurance and wear adventure gear before being permitted to enter the cafe."

Ti Gong

The local Cultural and Tourism staff also emphasized the importance of safety, stating, "We conduct regular supervision of the scenic area to enhance safety awareness among our staff."

Some social media users expressed surprise, saying, "The coffee market is becoming increasingly competitive these days."

Others raised concerns about the perceived danger, wondering if they would have enough courage to enjoy a cup of coffee in such an extreme setting. Some even joked, "In a place like this, you won't need coffee to stay refreshed all day."