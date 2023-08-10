﻿
News / Nation

More countries added to list for outbound tour groups

Chinese tour groups will return to Japan, the US, South Korea, Germany and Turkey, with these countries on the third batch of 78 countries and regions for outbound group tours.
Groups of Chinese tourists are expected to return to Japan, the United States, South Korea, Germany and Turkey, with these countries on the list of the third batch of 78 countries and regions for outbound group tours, which was released on Thursday by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The air ticket plus hotel package business involving these countries will resume at the same time, according to the notice.

People interested in traveling in groups and businesses operating overseas tourist groups can check the website of the ministry for the full list of the countries and regions.

China's top culture and tourism authorities have thus far allowed the outbound group tourism operations by travel agencies to 138 countries and regions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Follow Us

