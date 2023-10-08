﻿
News / Nation

China-made robotic vehicle explores underside of Arctic ice

Xinhua
  21:56 UTC+8, 2023-10-08       0
An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) developed by a Chinese university team has obtained abundant data during the country's latest Arctic expedition.
Xinhua
  21:56 UTC+8, 2023-10-08       0

An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) developed by a Chinese university team has obtained abundant data during the country's latest Arctic expedition, revealing various features beneath the North Pole.

The red, fish-shaped robot called "XH1000" was made by researchers from Harbin Engineering University. During the 13th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition, which concluded in late September, it completed under-ice environment detection operations near the Chukchi Sea and relayed a torrent of data, including ocean water temperature, salinity and pH levels.

Equipped with domestically developed detection sonars, the polar-observing AUV explored an area of 7,000 square meters beneath the Arctic ice.

Operation team leader Zhu Zhongben, who is an associate professor at the university, said the information gathered will help scientists improve their understanding of the changing process of sea-ice and ocean currents in this region, providing data support for effectively coping with the impact of global climate change on China.

According to Zhu, the expedition has verified several technologies, including underwater navigation at high latitudes in the polar region, and generated valuable experience for robotic submersible to work in the high-risk polar areas and extreme harsh environments.

Chinese scientists set off for the 13th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition on July 12 aboard the polar icebreaker Xuelong 2. They traveled 15,000 nautical miles before returning to Shanghai on September 27. Xuelong 2 reached the North Pole on September 5, filling the gap in the country's scientific research on the polar region, the university noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     