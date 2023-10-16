Int'l circus festival set to open in north China

The 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival is set to open on Friday in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province.

The 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival is set to open on Friday in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province. The grand event will showcase the latest developments in the world of acrobatics and circus arts.

During the festival, over 2,200 domestic and international guests and acrobats from 31 countries and regions will converge on Hebei, making this year's festival the largest ever, according to the provincial culture and tourism department.

The organizing committee selected 30 performances from nearly 500 entries to be presented in this year's festival.

The programs include various forms of acrobatics, such as high-wire acts, aerial hoops, trampolining and hand balancing, as well as magic tricks and ventriloquism.

Founded in 1987 and held every two years, the festival is the biggest and most influential event in the field of acrobatics within China, as well as one of the nation's most extensive international artistic competitions and cultural festivals.

The festival is one of the top three circus events in the world, together with the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco and the World Circus Festival of Tomorrow in Paris, France.