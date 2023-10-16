﻿
News / Nation

Int'l circus festival set to open in north China

Xinhua
  21:17 UTC+8, 2023-10-16       0
The 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival is set to open on Friday in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province.
Xinhua
  21:17 UTC+8, 2023-10-16       0

The 19th China Wuqiao International Circus Festival is set to open on Friday in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province. The grand event will showcase the latest developments in the world of acrobatics and circus arts.

During the festival, over 2,200 domestic and international guests and acrobats from 31 countries and regions will converge on Hebei, making this year's festival the largest ever, according to the provincial culture and tourism department.

The organizing committee selected 30 performances from nearly 500 entries to be presented in this year's festival.

The programs include various forms of acrobatics, such as high-wire acts, aerial hoops, trampolining and hand balancing, as well as magic tricks and ventriloquism.

Founded in 1987 and held every two years, the festival is the biggest and most influential event in the field of acrobatics within China, as well as one of the nation's most extensive international artistic competitions and cultural festivals.

The festival is one of the top three circus events in the world, together with the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco and the World Circus Festival of Tomorrow in Paris, France.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     