Chinese premier to attend CIIE opening ceremony, deliver speech
09:22 UTC+8, 2023-11-03 0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony of the sixth CIIE and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum on Sun and deliver a keynote speech.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum on Sunday and deliver a keynote speech, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said Friday.
The opening ceremony will be held in Shanghai, said spokesperson Shu Jueting.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Ying
