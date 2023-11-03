Chinese premier to attend CIIE opening ceremony, deliver speech

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony of the sixth CIIE and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum on Sun and deliver a keynote speech.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum on Sunday and deliver a keynote speech, a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said Friday.

The opening ceremony will be held in Shanghai, said spokesperson Shu Jueting.