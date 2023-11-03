Irish deputy PM to visit China from November 6 to 9

Micheal Martin, deputy prime minister, minister for foreign affairs and minister for defense of Ireland, will pay an official visit to China from November 6 to 9.

At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Micheal Martin, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence of Ireland will pay an official visit to China from November 6 to 9, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.