Australian prime minister to visit China
15:33 UTC+8, 2023-11-03 0
At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese will pay an official visit to China from November 4 to 7.
At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese will pay an official visit to China from November 4 to 7, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.
