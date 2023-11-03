﻿
News / Nation

Xi says China, US sister cities cooperation fruitful

Xinhua
  13:39 UTC+8, 2023-11-03       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to the fifth China-US Sister Cities Conference on Friday.
Xinhua
  13:39 UTC+8, 2023-11-03       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to the fifth China-US Sister Cities Conference on Friday, saying the close cooperation between sister provinces/states and sister cities has been fruitful over the past four decades.

The foundation of China-US relations lies in the people and the source of strength lies in the friendship between the people, Xi said in his message to the conference held in Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province.

Sister provinces/states and sister cities are important platforms for deepening friendship and achieving win-win cooperation, Xi said, noting that 284 pairs have been formed since the first pair was set in 1979.

Sister provinces/states and sister cities have engaged in close, productive cooperation over the past four decades, bringing tangible benefits to the two peoples, Xi said.

He stressed that the China-US Sister Cities Conference is an important mechanism for sub-national exchanges and it has played a positive role in promoting the development and cooperation between sister cities.

He called on the participants of the conference to continue to serve as a bridge for sub-national exchanges, enabling the provinces/states and cities to play a greater role in promoting the sound and steady development of bilateral relations and improving the well-being of the two peoples.

The conference, themed "Build Green Cities for the People," is co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Jiangsu provincial government.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     