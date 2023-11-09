China Southern confirms validity of ultra-low-cost air tickets due to system bug

China Southern Airlines confirmed on Thursday that all tickets sold during a period of system malfunction on Wednesday were valid and passengers could use them normally.

Ti Gong

On Wednesday evening, several consumers reported fares (excluding fuel costs) amounting to as low as 10 yuan (US$1.37), 20 yuan and 30 yuan on several China Southern flights to and from Chengdu, capital of southwestern Sichuan Province.

And these ultra-low-cost air tickets could be purchased not only on the China Southern app, but also on a number of third-party platforms.

Various customers interviewed by Beijing Business Today said that they had successfully purchased these cheaper tickets around 8pm and they had been issued to them normally.

Around 10:10pm, the publication's journalist re-checked the airlines app and found that the previously "ultra-low-priced" tickets had returned to normal prices.

In response, the Guangzhou-headquartered airline's customer service claimed that the ultra-low-priced air tickets generated at around 8pm that night were due to a system bug and they were no longer available.