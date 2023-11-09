US, China carriers increase weekly flights to 70

From today, the number of direct passenger flights between China and the United States has increased from 48 to 70 per week.

Xinhua

The number of direct passenger flights between China and the United States will increase to 70 flights per week from today, China Central Television reported.

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, during the winter and spring seasons, it is expected to increase passenger flights from the current 48 flights per week to 70 flights per week.

Airlines from both sides will each operate 35 flights per week. Domestic airlines, including Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Hainan Airlines and Sichuan Airlines have all added flights.

That will facilitate the steady resumption of flights between China and the United States based on market demand and can also provide more convenience for personnel as well as economic and trade exchanges.

