11 under coercive measures for deadly gymnasium collapse in northeast China
22:55 UTC+8, 2023-11-10 0
Coercive measures have been initiated against 11 people responsible for the gymnasium collapse in Heilongjiang Province, northeast China, the investigation team announced Friday.
22:55 UTC+8, 2023-11-10 0
Xinhua
The collapse took place at around 7:20pm Monday at Yuecheng fitness gymnasium in Huanan County, Jiamusi city. Three people were killed and two were injured.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
