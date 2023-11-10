﻿
11 under coercive measures for deadly gymnasium collapse in northeast China

Coercive measures have been initiated against 11 people responsible for the gymnasium collapse in Heilongjiang Province, northeast China, the investigation team announced Friday.
A gymnasium collapsed Monday in Huanan County in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Coercive measures have been initiated against 11 people responsible for the gymnasium collapse in Heilongjiang Province, northeast China, the investigation team announced Friday.

The collapse took place at around 7:20pm Monday at Yuecheng fitness gymnasium in Huanan County, Jiamusi city. Three people were killed and two were injured.

