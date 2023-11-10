﻿
News / Nation

China issues white paper on CPC policies on governance of Xizang in new era

Xinhua
  10:51 UTC+8, 2023-11-10       0
China's State Council Information Office on Friday released a white paper on the policies of the CPC on the governance of Xizang Autonomous Region in the new era.
Xinhua
  10:51 UTC+8, 2023-11-10       0

China's State Council Information Office on Friday released a white paper on the policies of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the governance of Xizang Autonomous Region in the new era.

The white paper, titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements," highlighted that the CPC's guidelines for governing Xizang in the new era have brought about all-round progress and historic success in various undertakings in the region.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress held in 2012, Xizang has experienced a period of unprecedented development and huge change, bringing more tangible benefits to the people, said the white paper.

Xizang's gross domestic product reached 213.26 billion yuan (about 29.3 billion US dollars) in 2022, representing an average annual growth rate of 8.6 percent since 2012. The length of the region's railway network had almost doubled during this period and 5G network has covered all counties and main townships there. The region had also eradicated absolute poverty and average life expectancy of Tibetans had increased to 72.19 years by 2021.

"Together with the rest of the country, people in Xizang have witnessed the tremendous transformation of the Chinese nation from standing up and becoming prosperous to growing in strength, and are now embarking on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects," the document said.

The seventh National Meeting on Xizang held in 2020 outlined the CPC guidelines for governing Xizang in the new era. The guidelines, grounded on the practice of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the actual situation of Xizang, demonstrate a keen understanding of work related to Xizang.

The white paper hailed the guidelines as the encapsulation of "the CPC's past success in stabilizing Xizang and its plans for future development."

These guidelines provide answers to a series of questions on the future direction and strategy in governing Xizang and are to be followed in all undertakings related to the region, the document noted.

In addition to a foreword and a conclusion, the white paper consisted of six sections, "Full Implementation of the New Development Philosophy," "Notable Achievements in Cultural and Ethical Development," "Solid Progress in Ethnic and Religious Undertakings," "Sustained and Stable Social Development," "Stronger Eco-environmental Security Barrier," and "Strengthening Democracy and the Rule of Law."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     