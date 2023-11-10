China issues white paper on CPC policies on governance of Xizang in new era

China's State Council Information Office on Friday released a white paper on the policies of the CPC on the governance of Xizang Autonomous Region in the new era.

China's State Council Information Office on Friday released a white paper on the policies of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the governance of Xizang Autonomous Region in the new era.

The white paper, titled "CPC Policies on the Governance of Xizang in the New Era: Approach and Achievements," highlighted that the CPC's guidelines for governing Xizang in the new era have brought about all-round progress and historic success in various undertakings in the region.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress held in 2012, Xizang has experienced a period of unprecedented development and huge change, bringing more tangible benefits to the people, said the white paper.

Xizang's gross domestic product reached 213.26 billion yuan (about 29.3 billion US dollars) in 2022, representing an average annual growth rate of 8.6 percent since 2012. The length of the region's railway network had almost doubled during this period and 5G network has covered all counties and main townships there. The region had also eradicated absolute poverty and average life expectancy of Tibetans had increased to 72.19 years by 2021.

"Together with the rest of the country, people in Xizang have witnessed the tremendous transformation of the Chinese nation from standing up and becoming prosperous to growing in strength, and are now embarking on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects," the document said.

The seventh National Meeting on Xizang held in 2020 outlined the CPC guidelines for governing Xizang in the new era. The guidelines, grounded on the practice of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the actual situation of Xizang, demonstrate a keen understanding of work related to Xizang.

The white paper hailed the guidelines as the encapsulation of "the CPC's past success in stabilizing Xizang and its plans for future development."

These guidelines provide answers to a series of questions on the future direction and strategy in governing Xizang and are to be followed in all undertakings related to the region, the document noted.

In addition to a foreword and a conclusion, the white paper consisted of six sections, "Full Implementation of the New Development Philosophy," "Notable Achievements in Cultural and Ethical Development," "Solid Progress in Ethnic and Religious Undertakings," "Sustained and Stable Social Development," "Stronger Eco-environmental Security Barrier," and "Strengthening Democracy and the Rule of Law."