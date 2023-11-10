Malaysia's deputy PM to visit China from November 12 to 19
At the invitation of Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Plantation and Commodities Fadillah Yusof will visit China from November 12 to 19, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.
